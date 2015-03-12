The Promo For Paula Deen’s New App Will Scare You Straight Out of the Kitchen

Paula Deen swears she won’t be kept out of the kitchen, but ever since The Food Network dropped the scandal-plagued chef faster than a steaming flapjack, she seems to have gone a little batty. Just watch the promo for her new app, Paula Deen’s Recipe Quest.

The game is part Candy Crush, part Kardashian, with prizes that include the chance to cook alongside the Queen of Cholesterol. It takes players through Deen’s cooking career and features 40 levels of puzzles, allowing players to “mix and match ingredients to Paula’s popular Southern dishes and collect downloadable recipe cards as they complete each level.”





“I am a gamer at heart and never leave my home without my iPad. Paula Deen’s Recipe Quest is an incredible and one-of-a-kind game that will allow y’all to cook up a storm with me while solving exciting puzzles. Plus, it’s free!” said Paula Deen in a statement.

Photo: courtesy of Business Wire

But in the promo video, Deen is like a deranged woman let loose much too close to the stove. With creepy bugged eyes and blinding smile, she throws flour in the air, has a brief romantic relationship with an egg and generally appears to be possessed by her own utensils. As for the music, a weird cat-meow effect is layered throughout. Deen might be cleverly trying to poke fun at the slow motion YouTube videos that present her either as the spawn of Satan or high on quaaludes. The result: a highly-produced parody that stars the female, humanoid version of the Swedish Chef.