Why Distancing Yourself From Your Work Can Make You A Better Leader

When a coworker is suddenly promoted and becomes your boss, or vice versa–the relationship can become strained. It’s a tricky space to navigate. All of a sudden the dynamic between you has shifted, and developing that new relationship can be difficult.

It can be just as hard to figure out customers’ needs or negotiate a deal with a potential partner. Inevitably, there’s a gap between the way you see the world and the way the person on the other side sees it. Negotiating that gap means negotiating what social scientists call psychological distance.

In a recent piece in Harvard Business Review, Rebecca Hamilton, a Georgetown University professor of marketing, unpacks the importance of psychological distance in the workplace. “Leaders who recognize and understand the effects of psychological distance and then use two specific strategies to reduce–or sometimes increase–the amount of distance, can improve their outcomes in many different professional scenarios,” Hamilton writes.

Social psychologists also call this , which involves four types of psychological distance: social, temporal, spatial, and experiential. It turns out we have the ability to manipulate our psychological distance not just to other people but also to moments in time, places, and experiences. This can mean the difference between managing your time effectively or not. It can mean connecting well with people who are far away and holding others at just the right distance.

Knowing how to widen or narrow psychological distance in certain scenarios or substitute one form of psychological distance for another are the two specific strategies Hamilton advocates for in order to become a better leader. But while being able to empathize and narrow the psychological gap between yourself and employees might seem like a tricky skill to master, often it’s that ability to distance yourself from a situation that can be just as valuable in making you a better leader.

We’ve already established that social distance–how closely in line you are with another person’s thoughts, emotions, and motives–isn’t the same for boss and employee as it is for close friends. While trying to understand other people’s perspectives is important in order to be an empathetic and attentive leader, research out of Stanford University has shown that employees are more satisfied with their jobs when the leaders of their company offer a broader, more abstract vision rather than focusing on granular specifics.

While it’s important to provide specific feedback to people who report directly to you, when creating a bigger vision or mission, creating that social distance can allow you to focus on more abstract goals and help employees think in bigger and bolder ways.