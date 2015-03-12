Google Now Lets You Hang The World’s Greatest Paintings Right In Your Browser

If you’re tired of blank, white “new tab” windows in your browser, Google has a solution. Its Cultural Institute –Google’s arm that works with museums–has released a Chrome extension that will hang works from artists like Vincent Van Gogh, Edgar Degas, and Claude Monet in your browser. Whenever you open a new tab, instead of an empty white box, you’ll see one of a few new famous masterpieces each day.

Part of me thinks this is genius. Part of me recognizes that it’s a bit like handing a smoker a bit of chew before they take their first puff: The web already has us addicted to exploring rabbit holes of information we never expected, and here, Google is enabling us to cover the last blank canvas of the web with more data.

But it’s pretty data! Some of the world’s prettiest data, even! If you’d like to try it out, make sure you’re using Chrome, and then you can add the feature in all of 20 seconds of clicking.

Get it here.

[via Engadget]