The Many Ways Open Offices Sap Our Productivity

The problem companies face when they hire a lot of people is that you have to put those people somewhere so that they can work. Over the last 20 years, two trends have become commonplace: cubicles and open offices. These two methods have one thing in common: they trade space for productivity.

The cubicle surrounds a desk with a set of walls, giving employees a semi-private workspace. Initially, most cubicles were high enough that most people could not look over the walls to see you, but more recently, the trend has been to create half-height cubicles, which creates a more open feel to the office.

The biggest problem with cubicles is the noise distraction. Every conversation happening in the room reaches everyone. Worse yet, each cubicle dweller can hear the phone conversations going on around them.

Phone conversations are much more distracting than regular conversations. If two people are having a discussion outside your office, you can tune them out. The rising and falling intonations of their voices allow you to predict when each person will speak, and so you don’t end up devoting that much attention to the dialogues going on around you.

When the person in the next cubicle is having a phone conversation, though, you enter an attention-span nightmare. You are hearing only half of the conversation. As a result, there are no predictable cues to tell you when the voice you are hearing is going to start up again. And the onset of the voice is particularly distracting. So, you end up being drawn into someone’s half-conversation much more than you would be drawn into a dialogue involving that same person and someone else.

The half-height cubicle adds visual distraction to the mix. Any time someone stands up from their desk, your attention is drawn to the movement in your environment. That is a natural reaction–the visual system is designed to respond to movement. In addition to the normal movement associated with people coming and going, half-height cubicle farms also promote prairie dogging, in which people stand up and look over the cubicles to see if someone else is also in the office.

The open office takes the cubicle farm a step further if shared desk spaces are created. Shared desks disrupt people’s habits because they cannot personalize the workspace to their work habits. Most people will create piles of papers and folders that allow them easy access to project information. They place key desk supplies in strategic locations that fit their work flow. These abilities are disrupted by sharing a desk with many people.