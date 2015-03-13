To Reuse This Notebook, Just Pop It In The Microwave

Whether you’re concerned about your paper waste, you don’t want coworkers snooping through your brilliant, top-secret sketches, or you simply don’t have room at home to store stacks of scribbled notes, there are plenty of good reasons to want to spirit away the contents of your notebook so it can be reused.

Rocketbook, designed by startup Rocket Innovations, looks and feels like a traditional paper notebook and pen combination, but it uses heat-sensitive ink and is paired with a smart app. (The pens, FriXion ballpoints by Pilot, are cheap and easy to find at places like Staples.) When you stick the 8.5-inch-by-11-inch notebook in the microwave for 30 seconds, all 100 of its pages are cleared, so it’s infinitely reusable. Its paper features a dot grid pattern that makes it a good sketchbook for designers, typographers, and architects.

Before you erase your most brilliant doodles, Rocketbook will convert them into digital documents. Lots of artists and designers find sketching by hand, not just on the computer, a crucial part of the creative process, but scanning can be a pain. When you want to save your writing or sketches, the Rocketbook app will upload them to the cloud. The app takes photos of the notebook, two pages at a time, and automatically sends these digitized documents to folders in your Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, or email account. Seven icon buttons are on the bottom of each page, and you can assign them to various locations to determine where the document will be sent. For example, pressing the airplane button might automatically send your pages to Evernote.

It’s not the first analog notebook with a digital backup system–Mod is a line of notebooks that syncs to the Cloud, but it requires a tedious scanning service; your Moleskine notebook can now back up to Evernote. But these lack the magic of watching your drawings disappear in the microwave. When you’re done backing up your notes, you can throw Rocketbook in the microwave for less time than it takes to heat up a hot pocket and have an entirely blank slate.

The Rocketbook notebook and pen combination is available for purchase on Indiegogo for $25.