Mean Tweets Aren’t Quite The Same When Bullied Kids Are The Ones Reading

Back in 2012, Jimmy Kimmel debuted a new late night gag called “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets,” a hilarious middle finger to every Internet troll and celebrity basher online, meant to show how punchless and pointless web insults really are. When rich, famous, attractive celebrities are reading them, the meanest putdowns become comical (even while showing that no one is immune to a personal attack).

The gag went viral and became so popular it’s been rolling ever since, expanding beyond Hollywood to include a music edition, NFL edition, NBA edition, even a college football edition. But what about an everyday kid edition?





In a new PSA to raise awareness of cyberbullying, the Canadian Safe School Network and agency John St. spoof the Kimmel version by getting kids to read increasingly cruel, racist, and homophobic tweets to show that, in the real world, posting mean things online has its consequences. Somehow it’s just not as funny as when Katy Perry reads it.





The organization and agency have launched an Indiegogo campaign to get the ad in front of as many Canadians as possible by raising $10,000 over the next month to fund a media buy during the Stanley Cup playoffs. If they raise even more, it should run during Jimmy Kimmel Live.