5 Steps To Becoming An Amazing Mentor

If you’ve just been asked to mentor someone, it’s time for a little reality check. The truth is many prospective new mentors don’t fully understand what it takes to be as helpful as they can be within an effective, dynamic mentor-mentee relationship.

Yes, effective mentors do perform an important advisory and teaching role by sharing valuable information from a broad set of relevant personal and work experiences. But what’s flawed about approaching mentoring only from an information-sharing perspective is that it lacks an appreciation of the highly interpersonal and psychosocial aspects of mentoring.

At its best, mentoring is a dynamic, ever-evolving relationship, requiring a substantial emotional investment by you, the mentor, in your mentee’s growth and development. It’s a role powered by large doses of empathy and seeking first to understand at what point your mentee is today.

The best mentors see their role as one that far transcends advice-giving.

As mentor, you are part counselor, coach, advisor, master, teacher, therapist, and preceptor, all rolled into one. And an effective mentor can seamlessly transition from one role to another based on a mentee’s needs at the time.

Here are five tactics the best mentors use to facilitate personal and career self-actualization in their mentees:

By identifying natural interests and factors that motivate your mentee beyond external rewards like more compensation, you can make an effort to uncover the foundation elements of your mentee’s self-actualization.