How Guinness Went Global And Became “Good For You”: See The Beer’s History In 3 Minutes

[Photos: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE RIOU/MASTERFILE/CORBIS (MAP WITH PIN); KIM MAS (ST JAMES GATE); AGE FOTOSTOCK/ALAMY (BRITISH ISLANDS MAP); RICHARD CUMMINS/CORBIS (GUINNESS EXTRA STOUT); IVAN VDOVIN/ALAMY (1 EURO CENT COIN); HULTON ARCHIVE/STRINGER (LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE); ADVERTISING ARCHIVE/EVERETT COLLECTION (GUINNESS 1950S UK BEER, GUINNESS 1930S SLOGAN SH BENSON, GUINNESS 1930S TOUCANS SLOGAN GUINNESS IS GOOD FOR YOU); BLOOMBERG/CONTRIBUTOR (BARTENDER); CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY (PUBS); STUART WILSON/GETTY (ARTHUR’S DAY CELEBRATIONS); PETER ZOELLER/DESIGN PICS/CORBIS (WOMAN WITH A GLASS OF GUINNESS); TAMARA HIM/DEMOTIX/CORBIS (ARTHUR’S DAY IN DUBLIN); BRENDAN DONNELLY/CORBIS (DUBLINERS ARTHUR’S DAY)
By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

In 1759, Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease for the St. James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin. (That’s not a typo: [i]nine thousand[/i].) Since then, the world has become familiar with the famous stout [i]and[/i] some of the most iconic advertising in history. Watch the video above to see how Guinness did it. And thank goodness we have at least 8,744 more years left to enjoy the masterful brews.

