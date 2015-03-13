What To See And Do This Weekend At The Fast Company Grill In Austin

Are you in Austin this weekend? There are a ton of great events happening around the city that you should check out while you are in town. And be sure to stop by the Fast Company Grill at 201 Brazos Street! The Grill is open to invitees from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. We will offer lunch, cocktails, iced and hot coffee, Wi-Fi, a co-working space, and these special events:
Friday, March 13
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Fast Company senior writer Mark Wilson chats with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and executive producer David Alpert. What’s next for the show? Come to our talk to find out.
Saturday, March 14
11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti talks with Fast Company editor-in-chief Bob Safian about new ways technology and creativity can improve cities.
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Yael Aflalo, founder and CEO of Reformation, and Payal Kadakia, cofounder and CEO of ClassPass, offer advice to entrepreneurs about starting and building a business. Interview by Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson.
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Fast Company associate editor Sarah Kessler hosts a talk with Birchbox cofounder and co-CEO Hayley Barna, Equinox president Sarah Robb O’Hagan, and Spring cofounder and CEO Alan Tisch. The topic: how to use data to create better products and grow your business.
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
By invitation only: Fast Company‘s VIP/Most Creative People happy hour.
9 p.m. – midnight
By invitation only: The Fast Company Grill party, featuring Ludwig & Stiegler.
Sunday, March 15
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Academy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer and Fast Company‘s Charles Fishman discuss the fun of curiosity.
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Fast Talk: The Chilling World of “The Boy”
Go behind-the-scenes of the new horror flick “The Boy,” with Rainn Wilson, Jared Breeze, David Morse, Craig William Macneill, Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, and Josh Waller, moderated by Co.Create editor Teressa Iezzi.
Monday, March 16
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
“Inside the World of Mix” with Sir Mix-a-Lot and Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson.
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
A talk with Simon Lowden, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo North America Beverages; Russell Wallach, president of media and partnerships at Live Nation; and musician Jack Antonoff of Fun. and Bleachers; moderated by Co.Create editor Teressa Iezzi.
4:30 – 6:00pm
Fast Company celebrates “The Boy,” hosted by Fast Company publisher Christine Osekoski and Co.Create editor Teressa Iezzi. (BY INVITATION ONLY)