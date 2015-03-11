Is Google’s Nest About To Take On Home Audio?

Google’s Nest, whose learning thermostat was the first breakaway success of the smart-device world, has a mysterious new job listing for audio expertise that implies an exploration into music, says The Guardian .

Nest’s venture into audio shouldn’t be a surprise: Its founder and CEO, Tony Fadell, is known as the “Father of the iPod” for his role in the device’s early development, and later had a hand in the creation of iPhone.

The listing is for a leader of a team for a stem-to-stern audio system, overseeing acoustics, audio electronics, and software for all Nest products, according to The Guardian. The job would also require planning out an audio road map for Nest products, as well as software and hardware development, which suggests audio services and products could be woven into Nest’s current and future family of devices.

Developing a connectable audio device to hook up to a smart home would likely put Nest and Google in direct competition with Sonos, producer of wireless high-fidelity products, The Guardian surmises. This could lead to some awkwardness, since Sonos announced a partnership with Google Play last August to let the platform control its wireless speakers.

[via The Guardian]