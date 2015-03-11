How GE Plans To Change BBQ By Using Data At SXSW

SXSW means a lot of things to a lot of people, but one thing it means to just about everybody is BBQ. (Even vegans can dig in to at food trailers in Austin.) Other standbys: Relentlessly packed day parties, brand activations, Questlove. All of those things are at the center of GE’s BBQ Research Center, running from 1 to 6 p.m. March 14 through 16, near the Austin Convention Center.

A “BBQ Research Center” sponsored by GE is among the more SXSW-y ideas ever proposed, and Sam Olstein, the company’s director of innovation, is very comfortable with that.

“R&D means a ton to GE. We invest a lot annually into inventing new materials and engineering different scientific breakthroughs,” Olstein explains. “And as we were thinking about how to bring that to life and what we could bring to South-By, we were thinking about the world of food science, and BBQ as this canvas and lens, so to speak, to talk about our narrative and our efforts in global R&D.”

Visitors to the BBQ Research Center will be greeted by the “Brilliant Super-Smoker,” a piece of technology that GE has fabricated from scratch by adding a variety of different sensors and readouts that can visualize various metrics and data that it tracks using GE’s Predix software–a platform for predictive maintenance the company created for the Industrial Internet. GE Scientist Lynn DeRose, serving as the “pit scientist,” will operate the smoker and run experiments throughout the course of three days–playing with heat sources, types of wood, cook times, and more.





Beyond the headliner of the super-smoker, there’ll also be a DIY BBQ sauce workshop, in which visitors use food science to improve the flavor profiles of store-bought sauce, walking away with a test tube vial of their own creation; and an ice cream installation, where people will be able to make their own ice cream with liquid nitrogen. (Sadly, the food science behind pecan pie will go unexplored at this year’s festival.) Finally, to show off GE’s interest in neuroscience, there’ll be an area where people can eat BBQ while hooked up to a brainwave scanner–surely an Instagram opportunity if there ever was one–to see what happens in their brains while they eat sweet, savory, and spicy BBQ.

If all of this sounds kind of silly–and how could the image of someone eating brisket while their brainwaves are being scanned sound anything but silly?–Olstein is nonetheless very serious about the implications of the BBQ Research Center.





“One of the theories that we are trying to test out is, ‘What happens when you engineer a super-smoker that has a layer of intelligence on top?’ That can understand: ‘What is the optimal amount of moisture that you want in a piece of meat? When that piece of meat comes out of the super-smoker, what is the optimal resting period for that piece of meat?’” Olstein says. “So there are all these hypotheses and theories that we’re going to try to unlock. And it’s stuff that, as we’ve been going down this journey, a lot of pit masters in Texas and people in the world of BBQ have always wondered about. We’re going to try to find out over three days if science and data can really elevate the world of BBQ.”