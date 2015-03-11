Watch Kanye Perform An Early Version of “Gold Digger” In Newly Surfaced Video, A Reese’s T-shirt

A video of Yeezus performing a very rough cut of his No. 1 hit “Gold Digger” recently surfaced, but clearly there are quite a few things different from the version we’ve come to love and sing perhaps a tad too loudly in bars.

Firstly, this video is from a 2003 performance at the Dynamic Producer Conference in New York City. “Gold Digger” wouldn’t be released as a single for another two years.

Secondly, the track back then was reportedly known as “18 Years,” no doubt ripped from the classic verse: “18 years, 18 years / She got one of your kids, got you for 18 years […] 18 years, 18 years / And on her 18th birthday he found out it wasn’t his?!”

Thirdly, instead of Jaime Foxx channeling Ray Charles in the intro and chorus, we have John Legend on the ivories and crushing that falsetto.

Fourthly, I wonder what the present-day fashionista Kanye would think of 2003 Kanye’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup T-shirt?



