How New Bosses Can Lead Without Experience

One of the biggest tasks a new boss has is building trust quickly. This is no easy feat; by its very nature trust is developed over time, sometimes years.

But when you’re thrown into a management position without much experience, you don’t have this luxury. Your team will look to you for guidance now and your peers need to know you’re going to get the job done. While your old job was about managing yourself, your new job is about managing relationships.

As a new boss you’ve moved from managing something measurable to something more vague—now you’re managing a network of amorphous, ever-shifting individual personalities. And while I could give you advice on how to deal with managing your relationships, this would likely be guesswork since each relationship has its own particular idiosyncrasies, history, and potholes.

Instead, here are a few tips that will help you prepare to tackle each new relationship:

A big part of being a manager is gaining self-awareness and practicing self-improvement. This is why great leaders are said to have an advanced level of “emotional intelligence.” They have the ability to perceive how their words and actions are affecting those around them and can adjust accordingly.

Projects, initiatives, goals–they’re all attached to actual people. This is important to understand. If you can get to know the people behind the projects, you’ll have a much deeper understanding of the business issues and how to solve them.

This will aid in your integration and your ability to see not only your team’s projects but also the bigger picture. If you understand what others are working on and can practice empathy, people will respect you.