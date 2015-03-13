The 5 Things That Separate True Leaders From Managers

Do you think leadership and management mean the same thing? If you do, keep reading—knowing the difference will make your job more fun, boost your staff’s morale, and could even make you more money.

The mistake many entrepreneurs make as their companies grow is focusing on how to manage their workers. They devise elaborate ways for teams to collaborate and communicate, dream up long- and short-term goals to set checkpoints and monitor when and how they are met, and focus intensely on office infrastructure.

In this all-too-common rush to expand bosses often forget to develop their leadership strategy. A more nebulous concept, leadership refers to the higher-level thinking: What are our overall goals? How would my ideal representative present himself? And how can I make it second nature for my employees to embody that model?

Here are the first steps you need to take to reverse-engineer your management style into one that is centered on leadership.

Your public-facing mission statement may simply describe what your company does, but internally you should have a more big-picture goal that you and your employees are working toward, both literally and philosophically.

Your company’s values should be aligned with, and contribute to, that overall goal, and you should see it reflected back to you in the individuals and teams you manage.

The most effective way to communicate this is by example. Rigorously analyze your own actions and choices, and make sure to evaluate even the most routine everyday decisions against how they support that overarching goal.