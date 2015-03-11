Get A Peek At What Mother’s Day Looks Like Inside Buckingham Palace

The British royal family is so wrapped up in tradition, wealth, and celebrity, it’s tough to imagine how they might celebrate the holidays we all enjoy. It’s not everyone’s granny that has to address the entire planet on Christmas .

The Body Shop and agency Mr. President must have been asking themselves the same question ahead of Mother’s Day this year (which is March 15 in the U.K.). For its “Treat Your Mum Like A Queen” campaign, the brand recruited lookalike artist Alison Jackson to give us an exclusive (and totally fake) look at how the Queen is feted inside her own home on this special day. Here we see Charles and Camilla hurriedly making breakfast (complete with hard-boiled Queen’s Guard eggs), wrapping presents, and even buffing the corgis, with a brief cameo by Prince Harry.





The royals–they’re just like us!