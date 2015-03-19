How Texting With Chatbots Creates A Better UX Than Apps

If there are two things I’m terrible at—and I’m keenly aware that the real list is long enough to fill a floor-length scroll—they are: 1. Saving money, and 2. Picking a restaurant or bar. If the two character deficiencies are somehow related, I’m not sure I want to know that.

Thankfully, my woes have gotten significantly easier in recent weeks as I find myself nearly every day using Digit and Cloe. What makes them interesting is that they’re not “apps” as you might know them. They don’t have pretty round-cornered icons for you to poke at when you want to open them. And they aren’t enormous timesucks like Instagram or Twitter that drag you into the scrolly murk. Instead, you interact with Digit and Cloe primarily via SMS text message, as if they were a friend. They’re a bit like AOL’s old chatbots retooled for your phone.

In case you haven’t already seen your friends spamming their sign-up links all over Facebook, Digit is a new banking startup that helps users save money. Once you link Digit to your normal checking account, its algorithms will start assessing your daily debits and other transactions. (How much you spend on a Monday versus a Saturday, for example.) After a week or so, it will start making small and hopefully unnoticeable deductions—like “a benevolent thief,” as my colleague Ariel Schwartz wrote—that then get get tucked away in a Digit savings account. You can withdraw the balance any time, and for every friend you sign up, you get $5. Not a bad deal!

Surprisingly, since I started using Digit a little over a month ago, I’ve been able to put away a few hundred dollars with no perceivable changes to my checking balance. Digit works so well because it’s invisible—it’s the perfect, mindless money-saving app for irresponsible spendthrifts like me.

One feature I really like about Digit is that it automatically texts me my checking account balance every morning. This is useful for a couple of reasons. For starters, firing up my normal banking app while I’m still half asleep is jusssst difficult enough that I sometime forget to do it every day. My password string contains letter cases and numbers that require advanced finger gymnastics on my iPhone 5S’s itty-bitty screen. The daily reminder is helpful for making smarter purchasing decisions. Two, using Digit is relatively intuitive. (If you want to see your last three transactions, for example, you text back the word “recent.”) While the chatbot on the other side can sometimes veer a bit too conversational for my taste (when I crossed the $100 savings mark it texted me a GIF of a dancing goose; see below) overall I’m quite pleased with how it’s working out so far.





I asked Ethan Bloch, Digit’s founder and CEO, why he made the decision to go with text messages instead of building an app. “It was super ghetto. I wish I had a great, eloquent reason,” Bloch tells me over the phone. “I don’t. The honest reason is it was easy. It was fast. We didn’t want it to be another notification because we didn’t want to have to build an app; I just really wanted to ask Digit for my balance. Really quickly, we wrote the code and it shifted [to SMS].”

Whereas Digit is helping me save money, Cloe is helping me find fun new ways to spend it. Cloe is another recommendations app that helps you find local businesses to frequent, similar to Yelp or Foursquare. It bills itself as “Siri’s smarter sister” but that analogy is not quite right, mostly because behind the SMS curtain is a thinking, breathing human feeding you answers. It’s more like a concierge than a robot. Your preferences are saved in a database, which helps your Cloe make an educated guess about where you might want to go.