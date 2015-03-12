How The Apple Watch Will Change Office Life

With the introduction of Apple’s new smartwatch earlier this week, many are speculating if we’ll soon be able to just glance at our wrist rather than keeping our phones on the table during every meeting.

Forty-five percent of consumers are expected to strap a smartwatch to their wrists in the near future, digital marketing company Acquity Group reports.

Here’s a look at how wearable smart technology will change our productivity, office policies, and daily routines.

If we were cyborgs programmed to make the most efficient use of new hardware, working with smartwatches would be like downloading a new piece of software to help make us more efficient.

But we’re humans, and we’re easily distracted. When you’re working in your highly focused zone and you glance at your watch as it alerts you to a new email, it might take you as long as 23 minutes to get back on task.

“We can all attest to the current-day workplace, where whenever someone picks up their mobile device, it isn’t to check the company stock price,” says Tiffani Murray, HR technology and talent management strategist. “It’s to check texts from family, friends, that guy I went on a date with last Friday, and, let’s face it, to play Words With Friends. The same will be true of the Apple Watch and other smartwatches.”

With a variety of new productivity-aimed apps in development, as Fast Company’s John Paul Titlow reports, the ability to track where our time goes will be valuable. But will that hyperproductive value outweigh the potential for playing Candy Crush on our new accessories? “When we’re trying to focus on a task, it probably doesn’t help to have our wrists lighting up with new messages and reminders every 15 minutes,” he writes. “There’s a reason some of us stow our phones away when we need to focus for prolonged periods of time.”