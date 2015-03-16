9 Beautiful Illustrations Explain The Coming Food Crisis

The world faces serious problems as it tries to feed itself. Climate change, population growth, decreasing “agrobiodiversity”–these are all dynamics that could make it more difficult to put food on people’s plates. At the same time, possible solutions to food insecurity, like genetic modification or reducing food waste, are either controversial or difficult to achieve. We have an uphill battle to close the gap between expected future demand and what we currently produce.

Many of the issues are visualized in these posters created by Gemma Warriner, a graphic designer from Sydney, Australia. In a series of nine images, she covers everything from population growth and urbanization to production and consumption trends. Each image features a picture of a vegetable, with trend-lines drawn over the top. At the side, she gives an introduction to the topic based on a reliable source (i.e. the Food and Agriculture Organization).





The series, called “Twenty-Fifty,” is a finalist in the Kantar Information is Beautiful Awards.

“Data visualization is an incredibly powerful communication technique in that it has the ability to take complex sets of data, and transform them into accessible visual arrangement,” Warriner says in an email. “I believe design can have a large positive impact towards a sustainable future, and speak to a wider audience open to changing their habits as a result of new knowledge.” This project took about three months, including research, design, and shooting the vegetables, says Warriner. It does a great job of simplifying complex topics for a mainstream audience.