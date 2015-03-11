Apple’s App Store And iTunes Are Down

Apple’s online services including iTunes and the App Store have been down for an extended period of time, says AppleInsider . Users and developers have been unable to access their accounts, nor can they log in to the Mac App Store, iTunes Connect, iBooks, and Apple Web ID, according to Apple Insider.

According to Apple’s status page, iTunes is currently down for all users. Other services like iCloud and iCloud Mail were down for an extended period earlier this morning. As The Next Web reports, the outage is happening in dozens of countries, though inconsistently: Indian users have been reportedly able to download apps but not music tracks.

The outages appear to have first been reported on the Apple Support Communities online forums by a user at 2:41 a.m. ET. When Fast Company reached out to Apple Customer Service, a U.K. representative was unaware of the iTunes and App Store issues.

Apple’s help line apparently told developers that the issue would be fixed within two hours, The Next Web says.

Apple just released software iOS 8.2 yesterday, which could be contributing to the issues.

[via AppleInsider]