Ikea Salutes The Daily Heroics Of Household Objects

Every day they sacrifice a piece of themselves, facing the untold dangers, threats, and sheer brute violence of our daily lives. They hold our clothes, guard our windows, help us sleep.

Finally, Ikea and agency Forsman & Bodenfors give our everyday household items the tribute they’ve long deserved. Directed by Joachim Back, the ad combines the iconic brogue and gravitas of narrator Terrence Stamp with the emotional attachment to inanimate objects we first fell for in Spike Jonze’s “Lamp.”





But a one-time tip of the hat isn’t enough for something as essential as your toilet paper holder, so the brand has also set up a Twitter account so we can alway keep the struggles of these everyday heroes top of mind.