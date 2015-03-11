Make Over Any Web Page In The Bauhaus Style With This Fun Bookmarklet

“Designers know that putting words and visuals at an angle makes everything look more dynamic and interesting,” the creators of web toy Bauhausify It write on their site, diagonally, of course. The app, which takes the form of a bookmarklet, promises to “Bauhausify” any site on the internet, modeling it in the style of the influential German school that helped shape modern architecture and design. How it achieves that is somewhat obscure until you try it, so we’ll leave it a surprise. Suffice it to say, we’re not sure the masters of Bauhaus design would be pleased.