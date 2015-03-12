Step Into Don Draper’s Office–And The Mad Men Writers’ Room–At This New York Exhibit

Production on AMC’s Mad Men is long over (the cast and crew shot the series finale last summer, and the final seven episodes of the show will finally begin airing April 5), but Don Draper’s office at SC&P has been taken out of storage in Los Angeles and set up at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens. The kitchen from the home in Ossining, New York that Don once shared with Betty and the kids is there, too.

The large-scale sets are among the highlights of a new exhibit called “Matthew Weiner’s Mad Men“ that opens March 14 and runs through June 14. “The effort that it took to get these sets here was formidable,” the exhibit’s curator Barbara Miller tells Co.Create. “I have to mention by name the museum’s deputy director for operations, exhibitions and design—Wendell Walker. He managed the logistics of it. It took two giant tractor-trailer trucks driven by theatrical Teamsters who very generously worked with us to arrange for us to get everything here. And once the sets got here, we had to figure out how to fit them in our gallery. It was a very ambitious effort.”





And so well worth it. The museum offered journalists an advance look at the exhibit, and it was fun to poke around two sets where so much memorable drama has occurred. Well, you can’t really touch anything. The sets are protected by waist-high acrylic walls, but there is a space carved out in the center of each, allowing visitors to step a few feet into the environments for a better view.

In addition to the sets, the exhibit offers a peek into the Mad Men writers’ room, which was actually a conference room at Los Angeles Center Studios, via a replica of the space. “This was a closely-guarded room, very secretive,” Miller says.

The writers’ room as we see it in the museum is smaller than the real room it is based on, Miller points out, but it contains actual objects from the room, showing museum-goers what it looked like when the writers were scripting “Waterloo,” the last episode of the first half of season seven. You see everything from a whiteboard with scenes diagrammed on it to a table littered with copies of trade magazines like Variety and a bottle of Ibuprofen for all those headaches the writers must have gotten.





Beyond the two sets and the writers’ room, the Mad Men exhibit also showcases hundreds of props, including Don’s shoebox full of secrets. “He kept that locked in his desk until Betty found it, and having that [in the exhibit] is really great because that was such an important storyline,” Miller says.

Then there are the costumes, which are worthy of an exhibition all their own. There are more than 30 costumes worn by Don as well as characters such as Peggy Olson, Joan Holloway/Harris, Roger Sterling, Betty Draper/Francis and Pete Campbell. You will certainly recognize Don’s handsome gray suit and fedora; the green dress Joan wore the day there was that horrific accident in the office involving the lawn mower; and the black dress Megan Draper had on when she serenaded Don with her rendition of “Zou Bisou Bisou.”