The Story Behind The Insanely Catchy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Theme Song

There’s a good chance if you’ve seen even just one episode of Netflix’s new Tina Fey-created show, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, you’ve also found yourself humming its auto-tuned theme song long after the fact. In fact, even if you haven’t seen the show, there’s still a chance you’ve heard, and heard about, the show’s earwormy opening.

The show’s premise, about a group of women rescued from an underground apocalyptic cult, is introduced immediately via a news report that then becomes an Songify-the-news-style song during the first episode.

It’s only in the show’s second episode you realize the song–which memorably starts with the word, “unbreakable”–is more than a one-off gag of the neighbor’s news interview of the girls being rescued. The song has gone a long way to set the tone for, and to draw even more attention to, the hit comedy, and it was a creative collaboration between the show’s producers and The Gregory Brothers, the Internet’s foremost names in autotuned news, and the creators of such phenomena as The Bed Intruder Song.

Fey and show co-creator Robert Carlock wanted from the outset to have the show’s opening song revolve around a news account of the rescue told through auto-tune, so it wasn’t an accident that way the audio and visuals came together. Fey and Carlock first wrote the eye-witness account given by the neighbor character Walter Bankston, which was then reversed engineered by picking out words to form the hook of the song.

“It was a very powerful statement and a very simple statement,” explains show producer Jeff Richmond, who is also the theme song’s composer. “But that’s the stuff we pulled out of the interview to actually lay within a beat, to lay within a chord structure, to build into the refrain of the song that became the actual theme song.”

Even though the auto-tuned news approach was planned, having The Gregory Brothers add their flair to the track wasn’t. The Gregories landed on the project they say, via “random, small-world connections.”

The group worked on the track through December, after all 13 episodes had already be shot. One of the challenges was taking all of the extra scripted interview that was shot and figuring out which parts would actually be used during a fictional news cast.