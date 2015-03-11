The Sync Project’s Ambitious Quest To Use Music As Medicine

Most people think of biomedical research as highly controlled, regimented, and painstaking work involving years of lab testing, clinical trials, and data gathering. Daphne Zohar, the CEO of PureTech , acknowledges that developing cures for illness is all of those things, but she also insists that it can be very creative.

Daphne Zohar, CEO of PureTech

Her goal is to approach health from a radically different perspective and launch companies that tackle problems in novel ways. “When we look at a medical problem, we bring leading experts in that area together with people who have never thought about it before,” Zohar tells me. The result is a portfolio of solutions that sound so crazy, they just might work. One company is looking at how video games can be deployed to counter disease; another has developed a pill that expands in your stomach, fooling your body to think it is full; yet another is trying to physically disrupt the skin of the scalp to prompt the regeneration of hair.

Today at South by Southwest, she’s unveiling a new company called The Sync Project that will scientifically measure how music impacts the human body in order to find ways to treat a range of conditions, including depression, fatigue, insomnia, and autism. The project’s logic is simple. Wearable tech allows us to gather massive quantities of data about our bodies, and services like Spotify allow us to predict personal music preferences. What if we could layer these two data sets to see how our bodies are reacting to our playlists moment by moment? The hope is that by better understanding patterns, music can be used to change the way the body deals with a particular medical condition.

In the scientific community, it is generally acknowledged that music has an impact on the body, but it is unclear exactly how this works. Music has been shown to activate the regions of the brain that control emotions, pleasure, excitement, and motivation, as well as the hypothalamus, which controls your stress levels. There has also been nascent research showing that music can have a moderate impact in the management of pain, depression, sleep disorders, and anxiety. But given how complex both music and the brain are, it is hard to know what exactly is happening in these cases, and most existing clinical trials have been small.

“There is this magical thing that music seems to do, but nobody understands exactly what it is,” says Alexis Kopikis, a cofounder and CEO of The Sync Project. “Is it the beat, the tempo, or the time of day you are listening to it? Is it your cultural background or songs you heard when you were in high school? There are a huge number of attributes that you need to track.”

There is also the question of one’s individual taste in music. “The music that gets me going is likely very different from the music that excites you,” says Ketki Karanam, the head of science innovation at The Sync Project. “It’s very important to account for personal preferences because it is likely that music that is pleasurable to you will be more effective in alleviating pain or anxiety than music that you don’t like.”

The Sync Project App Screenshots | Click to expand

The field of music therapy is not new, but most of the big insights that have emerged thus far are not based on research. In some cases, doctors and therapists have found that music seems to have a calming effect, and encourage patients to use it, even though they do not understand the mechanism behind it. Kopikis himself has a five-year-old son with autism, and has found that music helps to snap him out of tantrums.