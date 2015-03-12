Robots, Growers, Space, And Sex: Your SXSW Precap

What’s more predictable than soggy tacos, aggro pedi-cabbers, and fugly lanyards at SXSW? The onslaught of SXSWi Recap Wrap-Ups that are sure to blow up our feeds in precisely T-minus three weeks! Which is why we decided to write the SXSWi “Recap Precap.” Because we’re not interested in just rehashing what SXSWi was, we’re more interested in predicting what we think SXSWi could be.

First things first, all signs are pointing to 2015 being a pretty big deal–it is predicted to be the biggest year for tech IPOs, housing, cars, drones, podcasts, solar–even international table tennis. Even the news is beginning to feel like a real-life sci-fi novel; we’re training people to live on Mars, we’re 3-D printing organs, we’re cultivating bacteria to grow bio-wearables, we’re eating insects to fight world hunger, and we rallied for net neutrality. So let’s let 2015 become the year when we reign in all that’s still wack in the world, and get tech working harder for us, not against us.

With that, here are the emerging stories and themes that deserve a bigger share of shine when the ink dries on 2015 SXSWi Recaps:

Admit it, Siri has made you LOL. You can no longer remember life sans GPS. And Roomba has pretty much become a member of the family. Robots are already winning our lives and soon enough they’ll win over our hearts. If Her was about falling in love with a virtual extension of yourself, then imagine falling in love with your perfect virtual match. And as scary as the thought might seem, if robots become a legitimate cure for loneliness, (like robot babies for seniors or robot pillows you can spoon or robot prostitutes), then who are we to judge?

While historically women have been under the male gaze, 2015 might (finally) be the year that women break free and reclaim sex in a big way. Whether it’s Nicole Daedone teaching us the thrill of orgasmic meditation, the cam girls of Chatturbate presenting sexuality in unexpectedly creative ways, the rise of “sex positive” conversations with Sex Nerd Sandra, the success of sex wearables, pole dancing for her, not him, and most winningly, that Target now sells official Fifty Shades of Grey sex toys to the masses, getting it on is less and less about submission and increasingly about creative sexpression (see what we did there?).

