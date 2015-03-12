How To Ask Better Questions

“Effective leaders ask questions instead of giving orders,” wrote Dale Carnegie nearly 80 years ago in his iconic book How to Win Friends and Influence People, but too few of today’s bosses are following his advice.

“Leaders are expected to be decisive, bold, charismatic and visionary–they’re expected to know all the answers before others have thought of the questions,” writes Michael J. Marquardt in his book Leading with Questions: How Leaders Find the Right Solutions by Knowing What to Ask .

Instead of thinking of questions as a sign of weakness, Krista Brookman, vice president of the Inclusive Leadership Initiative at Catalyst, a nonprofit organization that seeks to expand opportunities for women and business, says leaders should consider questions to be a way to open doors and start important conversations.

“Good questions create good dialogue,” she says. “Questions allow leaders to connect with employees and better understand what’s going on with that individual. Ultimately asking questions makes you a better leader.”

But there’s a right way and a wrong way to ask. Here are five things to consider when phrasing your questions:

Too often questions sound like accusations, putting the emphasis on the reasons why the person did not succeed. This form of inquiry puts the person in defensive mode and can change their answers.

“By asking disempowering questions, the leader closes the gateway to identifying paths to success,” writes Marquardt. In comparison, empowering questions draw out optimum performance and create high-energy, high-trust environments.