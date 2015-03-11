Neuromancer, Linux, or CompuServe: The Geek Debates Continue

Every day this week, as Fast Company readers vote to decide the single greatest geek moment in history , we’ll also present a debate over geek moments that we hope will get the arguments flowing.

We’ve asked a group of geek luminaries—technologists, culture bloggers, open-source software heroes, authors, and others—to weigh in. They argued the merits of their personal favorite geek moments over email. And now we present those debates, lightly edited, for your reading pleasure.

Mike Soucie, head of consumer partnerships at Nest: [Editor’s note: Soucie originally chose the Moon landing, but since that was voted out on Day one of the bracket, he’s going another direction.] Undoubtedly the Apollo mission and moonwalk is a great mainstream geek moment, but let’s go deeper and get to the undercurrents that drive true geek culture: science fiction, and how its predictive seeds drive innovation and nomenclature that’s fully realized in the world we live in today.

Specifically, I would say the greatest geek moment in history is the 1984 publication of William Gibson’s Neuromancer. The cyberpunk novel completely turned science fiction on its head, legitimizing a dialogue around the cultural implications of coexisting with technology, and ultimately illustrating the possibility for that reality to develop in a positive and meaningful way. Neuromancer hit a cultural nerve and rallied the geek community around a vision of the future that has helped shape our conception of the Internet and connectivity. With every social network, online game, or hacking phenomenon, we take a step closer to the seemingly fantastical world of Gibson’s imagination. Many of Neuromancer’s technological predictions have been either partially or fully realized, such as the “international computer matrix,” otherwise known as the Internet, and I could go so far as to say that he probably did as much for the cultural impact of the Internet as the organizations that brought it to fruition. While I appreciate that authors of science fiction typically seek to expose aspects of the present, it would be impossible to ignore how much Gibson has exposed about the future. Six million copies of the book have found their way into the homes of geeks worldwide, but beyond that, its concepts have influenced the lives of arguably everyone in the present day.

Chris Wanstrath, CEO of GitHub: Neuromancer is a fantastic book and had a big influence on me growing up, but there’s another moment that comes to mind when I think about global geek impact: August 25th, 1991, the day Linus Torvalds announced Linux[0]. Linux is still helping create the future that Gibson promised us, even today.

I personally wasn’t aware of it happening at the time, but it’s impossible to ignore its impact now. Linux is everywhere, with thousands of people all over the world contributing to its success. In the decades following its release, Linux has brought open source into the mainstream and provided an incredible piece of low-cost, accessible technology that has helped fuel the explosive growth of the Internet.

You don’t need a massive server and an expensive operating system to start the next billion-dollar company anymore, and that’s thanks in large part to Linux. Even today GitHub.com runs on Linux, as do millions of other websites. Meanwhile, open source has never been stronger, more professional, or more legitimate, and it all goes back to a simple, unassuming email that a Finnish computer science major sent to a mailing list about his pet project.