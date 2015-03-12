NESFlix: Netflix Playing ‘House Of Cards’ On A Vintage Nintendo Console!

Netflix has taken over the world by running on pretty much every platform under the sun, but how would it go about bringing that to its most insane conclusion? Behold! NESflix, a Netflix client for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Okay, it’s not actually called NESFlix. Creators Guy Cirino, Alex Wolfe, and Carenina Motion actually call it DarNES, But regardless of what it’s called, Netflix on the original Nintendo Entertainment System manages to somehow be a love letter to both vintage 8-bit gaming and Netflix itself, despite the fact that video running on an old NES looks absolutely dreadful.

Don’t believe me? Check out what House of Cards looks like on an NES for yourself:

NESFlix née DarNES was just one project on display at the most recent Netflix Hack Day, in which over 150 engineers and designers from Netflix’s product development team get away from regular work and have fun. From the looks of things, NESFlix is more of a gag than a real project, and i’d be surprised if it’s much more than a custom NES rom with a glitchy, 8-bit version of the House of Cards intro on it. Even as a non-functional prototype, though, it’s a hoot, although let’s face it: if the DarNES team cared about video quality, they would have used a Sega Genesis, not an NES. It has blast processing!

[via Gizmodo]