The Communication Style You Need To Break Into The Boys’ Club

“When a woman speaks in a professional setting, she walks a tightrope,” write Sheryl Sandberg and Wharton business school professor Adam Grant in a recent op-ed in the New York Times. “Either she’s barely heard or she’s judged as too aggressive.”

A recent study by a Yale psychologist Victoria L. Brescoll found that male executives received 10% higher ratings of competence from their peers when they spoke more, while female executives who spoke up received 14% lower ratings. If you’ve ever been talked over or dismissed by a male colleague, you understand all too well the worry that speaking up will cause you to be disliked.

As a result of this fear and disparity, women tend to listen more, seek consensus, and give approval, while men often speak more forcefully. We may begin dismissing what we wanted to say and apologize for or soften our ideas. In the business world such conversational behaviors can limit our career advancement, not to mention make us feel bad.

But you can overcome those obstacles and hold your own by adjusting your speaking style–keep your strengths as a female, but learn from the world of men. And since women often find themselves speaking to a largely male audience, it’s worth the effort.

Here are five ways to break into the boys’ club:

Here’s the paradox: The more you seek approval, the less likely you are to get it. Waiting for affirmations that do not come can lead you to say things that undermine your message, such as “Is this making any sense?” or “I could be wrong.”