Here’s What Automakers Think About Apple Entering The Car Market

On a Thursday morning in early November 2006, Palm CEO Ed Colligan fielded a question that, in hindsight, he probably wishes he had answered differently. Speaking at a Churchill Club breakfast, Colligan responded to a query from New York Times reporter John Markoff about whether Apple would indeed try to enter the smartphone market with the then-rumored iPhone. The Treo maker said: “We’ve learned and struggled for a few years here, figuring out how to make a decent phone. PC guys are not going to just figure this out. They’re not going to just walk in.”

Two months later, when Apple unveiled the first iPhone, it did seem like a company run by “PC guys” had just walked right in and figured it out. And Apple has now figured it out to the tune of 700 million iPhones sold since Colligan uttered his prediction. We take steel, raw steel, and turn it into car. They have no idea what they’re getting into if they get into that. Phones are one thing. The car business–which a flurry of reports last month suggests could be on Apple’s list of industries to disrupt–is another. Unlike the pre-iPhone smartphone business, the auto industry has a complex history spanning over 100 years, with a far more complex manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain. So, if Apple is making a car–and that’s a big if–do current automotive vets think that Tim Cook & Co. will just walk in and figure it all out? And how will it affect the industry as a whole? To find out, we rounded up the opinions and predictions of leaders in the automotive industry. It could be years before we know whether these seasoned executives turned out be prescient or shortsighted, but their comments already make for interesting reading. Dan Akerson, retired chief executive of General Motors Out of all the auto-industry insiders who have commented on the prospects of Apple getting into the car game, Dan Akerson, the retired CEO of GM, has been the most aggressive. Speaking to Bloomberg in February, he said: I think somebody is kind of trying to cough up a hairball here. If I were an Apple shareholder, I wouldn’t be very happy. I would be highly suspect of the long-term prospect of getting into a low-margin, heavy-manufacturing [business]. The Chevy Spark electric vehicle But the financial realities of the car business aren’t the only things Akerson says Apple hasn’t really thought about. They’d better think carefully if they want to get into the hard-core manufacturing. We take steel, raw steel, and turn it into car. They have no idea what they’re getting into if they get into that. While it’s easy to dismiss his remarks about manufacturing as crowing from a company exec whose product is so last century, Akerson does have a valid point: manufacturing cars is hard, even for established automakers–as the continuing production challenges Tesla is facing prove.

Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Sergio Marchionne, Fiat Chrysler’s influential chief, doesn’t seem to doubt that Apple could handle the manufacturing difficulties of making cars. But speaking at the Geneva International Motor Show, he said that existing automakers aren’t going to rest on their laurels. Instead, he believes, they’ll race to adapt to the new tech-focused automobile. Apple has credibility and much more capacity to finance itself than any car producer, but I wouldn’t underestimate the ability of the car industry to respond and adapt to the provocation. The FIAT 500e Marchionne also contends that while Apple getting into the car game at first could be nerve wracking for traditional automakers, they’ll come out better off on the other side. Am I concerned? I’m always concerned. I’m concerned about somebody of that caliber playing the disruptor role. It’s a good thing, but when you’re the guy whose life is getting disrupted, you won’t necessarily look forward to the event. You may feel better after the event, but while you are going through the event, it’s not a good thing. Yet as the BBC reports, Marchionne notes that every future car maker needs to be aware of the regulatory hurdles involved in making smarter vehicles–issues smartphone makers generally don’t have to worry about. There is now, especially in the U.S., a much stronger interface between the car industry and regulators. That has to be taken into account by anyone who thinks there is going to be a paradigm shift [in technology]. Paradigm shifts require an agreement with a variety of people around the table. And that’s what is going to slow down the technology, even when it becomes available. I think [regulators] will make it much more difficult to roll a lot of the technology. Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive, Renault-Nissan Alliance Finally, there’s one industry veteran who says he’s downright thrilled by a potential iCar: Renault-Nissan Alliance chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn. Matter of fact, Ghosn is so excited about Apple’s rumored entry into the market that he wrote an entire blog post on it on LinkedIn. “Should I worry that Apple may be developing an electric vehicle to compete with Nissan and Renault?” the post begins. Worried? No. Excited? Yes! Why? Because Apple’s entry into the EV [electric-vehicle] segment, if it comes to pass, will only help the cause of promoting zero-emissions vehicles and the expansion of the charging infrastructure. I have always looked at other automakers that build EVs as allies, not competitors. We are all promoting a technology that’s important for the sustainability of our industry and our planet. The Renault Twizy While there are no hard facts about the rumored car Apple is working on, many expect it to be a fully electric vehicle. Yet if electric vehicles are the future, they’ll only succeed if the infrastructure is there to support them. In this case, that infrastructure primarily consists of electric charging stations that need to be as abundant as today’s gas stations. A company with Apple’s clout and financial resources entering the market could go a long way in convincing energy suppliers and governments to begin expanding the infrastructure needed for EVs.

“So it’s refreshing to think that one of the world’s top technology companies shares our conviction,” Ghosn writes. “It only validates the strategy we adopted nearly a decade ago when we set off to be the first auto maker to mass-produce EVs . . . So, like you, I’m curious to see what Apple might offer. And I say, welcome!”