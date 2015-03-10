Watch Ben Stiller Swag Across a Paris Catwalk In Character To Announce “Zoolander 2”

Fashion icons love a grand entrance, as do movie stars, so it’s not surprising that movie stars playing fashion icons would want to blow minds away completely. As part of the official announcement of Zoolander 2, stars Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson materialized on the runway at a Valentino exhibition in Paris this morning, and were greeted like two Alexanders the Great returning home from conquering the Persian Empire twice.

Stiller co-wrote and directed the original film, which had the misfortune of opening within weeks of September 11th, 2001, to mild box office returns, but has since gone on to become a beloved mainstream comedy touchstone, cited in dating profiles around the globe. The filmmaker has long teased a sequel, which looks to be finally coming to fruition. In a full-court media assault, Stiller and co-star Owen Wilson (as Hansel, so hot right now) crashed the Valentino show in Paris, posted photos on Instagram, and were the subject of an announcement tweet from Paramount Pictures.

Considering that the original film used footage from real fashion events, you can expect to see this Valentino catwalk sashay somewhere in the film, which will presumably be about a world in which 50-year-old male models still get work.

Derek Zoolander and Hansel walk the runway at the Valentino Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week at Espace Ephemere Tuileries on March 10, 2015 in Paris, France.

Zoolander 2 will be directed by Justin Theroux, who co-wrote Tropic Thunder and currently stars in The Leftovers, and it’s coming to theaters February 12, 2016.