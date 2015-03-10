This Epic Cat Fail Video Has The Biggest Fail Of All–Our Failure To Protect Tigers

We think of cats as resilient to a fault. Take this video, “Epic Cat Fails” by British agency Freuds. It’s like a greatest hits of YouTube cat pratfalls. Unlucky kitties fall out of ceilings, smash through windows, battle poisonous snakes and accidentally slide off snow-covered roofs. But “not all cats have nine lives,” we’re told half way through the amusing romp, as the footage of hapless house cats crashes into the least funny cat video you’ve ever seen–footage of a dead tiger.

Tiger numbers are dwindling at the hands of illegal poachers; as few as 3200 tigers are currently alive in the wild. And so the spot, which seemed like a fun distraction, is really a plea from U.K. cat food company Whiskas and the World Wildlife Fund to help save these majestic beasts. This “misleading” ad approach is smart on two levels. A video title “epic cat fails” is guaranteed click bait. Additionally, in reminding cat lovers how much their own pets mean to them, the spot primes viewers for the Whiskas/WWF challenge to help “double wild tiger numbers within your cat’s lifetime.” Tigers seem so very far away; the ad is meant to make them feel much closer to home. Whiskas is promising to match donations up to £50,000 (roughly $75,000), so the next time your tabby does something ridiculous, let it remind you of those far-away creatures who don’t lead such cushy (nine) lives–and, in fact, only get one.



