Pedestrians Ignore A Huge Lump In The Pavement, Unwittingly Deliver A Message About Cancer Detection

Far too often, we ignore what’s right in front of our faces–even if the thing in question is potentially deadly. Cancer Research UK and AMV BBDO, London have released a new PSA with the ominous title, “Lump.” In it, pedestrians go about their daily business, shopping, laughing with friends, and chatting on their phones. All of them fail to notice the tumor that is growing in a particular spot on the street. The obstruction starts off small and unassuming. By the end, however, it has grown into a veritable mountain in the pavement: 16 feet by 14 feet. Even then, only one guy gives the lump a passing glance before continuing on his way. It’s a scary visualization of what can happen when we let seemingly small medical problems go unaddressed.