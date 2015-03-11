Why Are More Women Than Men Freelancing?

Or, at least, an increasing number of women think it can be.

In a study last year of nearly 2,000 freelancers commissioned by Freelancers Union and conducted by the independent research firm Edelman Berland, we found an important, surprising piece of data: A clear majority of full-time freelancers–53%–are women. That’s significant when you consider that 53 million Americans do some kind of freelance work.

So why are more women drawn to freelancing? And, more importantly, what lessons can we learn from their choices?

I think most women would agree that the traditional work structure just isn’t working well for them–the 40-plus-hour work weeks, the clubby meetings, the yawning disparities in pay and opportunities.

Even more than our male counterparts, our lives play out in stages that don’t fit well with a corporate world dominated by men. By our 30s, many women are starting families and struggling with taking time away from the office. By our forties, we’re often hitting the glass ceiling in terms of pay and promotions. By our fifties and sixties, unfortunately, we’re often being ignored altogether.

Freelancing can offer an escape from that thankless grind.