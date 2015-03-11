Why You Should Never Cancel Your One-On-One Meetings

Being stuck in a pointless meeting feels like productivity purgatory. We spend a lot of time thinking about how to make meetings faster , more productive, and less boring.

It’s tempting, then, to start slashing meetings from your schedule wherever possible. Do you really need to meet one-on-one with everyone on your team regularly?

“When faced with an onslaught of regular meetings, many managers fall into the trap of believing that they’re too busy to keep their one-on-one meetings with their direct reports,” writes Elizabeth Grace Saunders, time coach, author, and founder of Real Life E Time Coaching & Training. Here’s why she says the one-on-one must live.

Cutting four 30-minute meetings with direct reports per day day seems like a huge time-saver. You’re adding a whole workday to your week! Limitless potential lies in those hours! But when you stop taking the time to talk to people face-to-face, or at least camera-to-camera, it could leave those who depend on your direction fuzzy on the details.

Instead of spending a focused half-hour talking through their questions and plans for a project, they could spend days and weeks working on something incorrectly, or wavering in focus because they’re not quite clear on direction. That’s a waste of your time and theirs, Saunders says.

Like lobbyists hoping to catch 30 seconds of your attention, Saunders says, employees will find new, ineffective, potentially annoying ways to get feedback. She writes: