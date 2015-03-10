Dos Equis’ Most Interesting Man Is Alive, Well, And Still Thirsty

We’ve known him for a while, going on nine years, and yet he still manages to make us smile. He’s been called a better salesman than the Old Spice Guy . Dos Equis’ Most Interesting Man In The World is a bonafide advertising icon, who will sit in the pantheon alongside the likes of Tony the Tiger, Subway Jared, and Where’s The Beef? Lady , as that rare bird who flew beyond commercial constraints and into pop culture.

But despite being as old as Twitter, it seems there’s still more to learn about him. In its latest ad, Dos Equis and agency Havas Worldwide New York tell us that his fortune cookies simply read “Congratulations,” he invented skinny dipping, and can slam a revolving door.





How long can he go on? The decision to put a popular ad character out to pasture is a tough one. As long as the scripts are up to snuff–and 76-year-old actor Jonathan Goldsmith is still game–Dos Equis should be able to tap back into his popularity sparingly and still have an impact. Let’s just agree to never put the Most Interesting Man in cargo pants.