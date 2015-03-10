Your 2-Minute New Music Roundup, Featuring M.I.A., Mumford, More

It’s that time of the week: time to get caught up on all the new music floating around out there. This should keep you covered on all the need-to-know music and news ALL your friends are probably talking about.

Mumford And Sons steal the show again by releasing their first single, “Believe.” Nope, it’s not a Kings Of Leon cover band, it’s just Mumford without the country twang. Thoughts on the new song?

M.I.A. dropped her first new solo track in about two years. Also, if you were hoping for a song mentioning drones during the chorus, “Can See Can Do” should be right up your alley.

Lord Huron, the indie band that’s named like a solo artist, has released another new song from their upcoming sophomore record. With each new song shown off, the band continues to expand their musical footprint–some for the better, others for worse.

We’re still a few weeks away from Death Cab For Cutie‘s new album, but the band continues to release new music in the ramp up. Here’s “The Ghosts of Beverly Drive.”