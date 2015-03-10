Your 2-Minute New Music Roundup, Featuring M.I.A., Mumford, More

It’s that time of the week: time to get caught up on all the new music floating around out there. This should keep you covered on all the need-to-know music and news ALL your friends are probably talking about.
New music
Mumford And Sons steal the show again by releasing their first single, “Believe.” Nope, it’s not a Kings Of Leon cover band, it’s just Mumford without the country twang. Thoughts on the new song?
M.I.A. dropped her first new solo track in about two years. Also, if you were hoping for a song mentioning drones during the chorus, “Can See Can Do” should be right up your alley.
Lord Huron, the indie band that’s named like a solo artist, has released another new song from their upcoming sophomore record. With each new song shown off, the band continues to expand their musical footprint–some for the better, others for worse.
We’re still a few weeks away from Death Cab For Cutie‘s new album, but the band continues to release new music in the ramp up. Here’s “The Ghosts of Beverly Drive.”
Local H is back with a brand new track called “Mansplainer.” The new record coming out next month marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the band’s first album.
What does the ’70s band Sparks plus Franz Ferdinand equal? FFS, of course. Here’s a teaser of the upcoming supergroup’s new album.
Longtime emo rock band, The Early November just announced the release of their upcoming album in May. The band also released the first single, “Narrow Mouth.”
Also:
- Here’s the second single, “Should Have Known Better,” from the new Sufjan Stevens new album.
- Kendrick Lamar released a new song a few weeks ago, but we now know his yet to be named record will be out March 23rd.
- Tom Hanks weirdly stars in the music video of Carly Rae Jepsen‘s new song “I Really Like you.”
- Tanlines has a new song called “Slipping Away.”
- Laura Marling released her third song, “I Feel Your Love,” from the upcoming album.
Advanced Streams
- NPR’s First Listen: Twin Shadow – Eclipse
- Also on NPR’s First Listen: Chastity Belt – Time To Go Home
- Stream AWOLNATION’s new album Run early on iTunes Radio.
Available Today
- Heems – Eat, Pray, Thug
- Madonna– Rebel Heart
- Will Butler– Policy
- Cancer Bats – Searching For Zero
- Sheppard – Bombs Away