advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Your 2-Minute New Music Roundup, Featuring M.I.A., Mumford, More

Hear new music from Mumford And Sons, M.I.A., Lord Huron, Local H, and more.

Your 2-Minute New Music Roundup, Featuring M.I.A., Mumford, More
By Tyler Hayes1 minute Read

It’s that time of the week: time to get caught up on all the new music floating around out there. This should keep you covered on all the need-to-know music and news ALL your friends are probably talking about.

advertisement
advertisement

New music

Mumford And Sons steal the show again by releasing their first single, “Believe.” Nope, it’s not a Kings Of Leon cover band, it’s just Mumford without the country twang. Thoughts on the new song?

M.I.A. dropped her first new solo track in about two years. Also, if you were hoping for a song mentioning drones during the chorus, “Can See Can Do” should be right up your alley.

Lord Huron, the indie band that’s named like a solo artist, has released another new song from their upcoming sophomore record. With each new song shown off, the band continues to expand their musical footprint–some for the better, others for worse.

We’re still a few weeks away from Death Cab For Cutie‘s new album, but the band continues to release new music in the ramp up. Here’s “The Ghosts of Beverly Drive.”

advertisement

Local H is back with a brand new track called “Mansplainer.” The new record coming out next month marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the band’s first album.

What does the ’70s band Sparks plus Franz Ferdinand equal? FFS, of course. Here’s a teaser of the upcoming supergroup’s new album.

Longtime emo rock band, The Early November just announced the release of their upcoming album in May. The band also released the first single, “Narrow Mouth.”

Also:

Advanced Streams

Available Today

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Tyler Hayes is a Southern California native, early technology adopter, and music enthusiast. You can reach him at tyler@liisten.com

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life