The Best Moments You Didn’t See In “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt dropped last Friday and is pretty much the only thing on Netflix you should concern yourself with at the moment.

The brainchild of the indefatigable Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper as the titular character, a 29-year-old woman who is rescued, along with three other women, after spending 15 years locked in a bunker at the hands of a doomsday religious fanatic. Kimmy is determined not to let her past rule her future so she attempts to start her life anew in New York City in 13 glorious episodes that are 24-carat comedy gold: Jane Krakowski as the disgustingly wealthy NYC “mom”? Yes. Tituss Burgess as Kimmy’s fabulously flamboyant roommate? YES. Brilliant cameos from the likes of Martin Short, Nick Kroll, Amy Sedaris, Jon Hamm, and even Fey herself? GOD, YES.





It’s hard not to binge-watch your way through Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but in doing so you’ll miss some of the subtle touches that are just as funny as the outright jokes. I, for one, prefer to savor such comedies like a fine piiiiinoooooooot nnnnnnoooooiiirrrr, and pulled out some of the best moments you may have missed in the slideshow above.

