New “Game Of Thrones” Trailer Promises Swords, Dragons, Boobs, The Phrase “Winter Is Coming” In Hushed Tones

HBO‘s best 10 weeks of the year–the 10 Sundays during which Game of Thrones airs in the late spring–begins on April 12 this year. That’s when the fifth season of the bloody, sexy, frosty fantasy series premieres (and brings us ever closer to the moment when the world of Westeros is explored first on TV instead of in author George R.R. Martin’s glacially published novels). And, with the full trailer now available, it’s clear that season five is Game of Thrones on full blast.





The preview, which runs just short of two minutes, is full of the fulfillment of many of the series’ early promises: big-ass dragons breathing a whole lot of fire, the Khaleesi finally speaking of the events on the other side of the narrow sea, the war between the Wildlings and the Knight’s Watch coming to an end–one way or another–and the words “Winter Is Coming” uttered in a way that suggests that, like, it is probably actually gonna get here after five years of promises. The trailer’s light on fan favorites like Tyrion Lannister, who mostly mopes around silently in a cool beard, and Arya Stark, who’s limited to the occasional quick reaction shot–but between the “Winter Is Coming,” dragons, swordfights, and flashes of sex scenes, it looks like everything else you love about Game of Thrones is intact, so surely they’ll be around a lot, too.