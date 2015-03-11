The Surprising Ways That Networking Fails Women

Most of us have heard the old adage, “it’s not what you know; it’s who you know,” but for women, it might just be what you know.

A new study suggests that career advancement for women isn’t dependent on social connections in the way it is for men. Instead, professional success for women is dependent on “documentable and measureable competence” or basically, a proven track record.

The research focuses on the interplay between gender and connections among 1,815 Wall Street analysts and the 8,242 firms they covered between 1993 and 2009. Researchers Lily Fang, an associate professor of finance at INSEAD, and Sterling Huang, a PhD candidate while working on the study, wanted to see if alumni networks led to more accurate earnings forecasts, more impactful stock recommendations, and whether analysts were more likely to get elected as “star analysts,” which would affect their salaries by sometimes threefold, according to Fang, who is also a visiting associate professor at MIT. In the dataset used, there are over 41,000 analyst-firm connections. The researchers chose Wall Street as their testing ground specifically because of its known “boys’ club” culture.

Prior to their own research, Fang and Huang were inspired by another study which found that “connected analysts”–those who went to the same universities as the senior officers of firms they covered–outperformed in their stock recommendations, making them, ultimately, more effective in their jobs than those without connections.

“That paper showed that connections are valuable and we wanted to see if there is a difference between men and women,” says Fang. “We’re not really looking at, ‘do men do better than women?’ That’s a much more mundane question. We’re looking at the differential impact of connections in women and men’s jobs, performance, and their career trajectory.”

The first part of the study examines the analysts’ forecast accuracy and how impactful they are in moving prices within two days of issuing buy and sell stock recommendations. The findings show that for connected men, forecasts are typically 4% more accurate, but for connected women, there is no difference. The same results are seen in buy and sell recommendations. For men, recommendations have an impact immediately, but for women, again, there is no difference.

In the second part of the study, Fang and Huang examine how associations affect a more subjective assessment of performance: the chance of being “elected” as a star analyst, a title given to a small number (less than 8%) of analysts.