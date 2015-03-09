Your Two-Minute Guide To Apple’s Biggest Monday Announcements

The world’s biggest tech company showed off its latest wares this afternoon. As expected, the event was anchored by the Apple Watch, but it also touched on a few other product categories. If the flood of tweets and disjointed news posts are too much to sort through as you pretend to get back to work, don’t worry: We boiled it all down into a two-minute guide.
The Apple Watch Ships April 24
Starting on April 10, you can preorder Apple’s first-generation smartwatch, which starts at $349 for the sporty, rubber-strapped version and goes as high as $10,000 for the 18-karat gold version for rich nerds. The Apple Watch accepts calls, lets you read and delete emails, hail an Uber, and helps you perform any number of other tasks that Apple and third-party developers are busy dreaming up.
The New MacBook: Thinner And Fanless With A Retina Display
The two-pound, 12-inch new MacBook comes in three colors: space gray, silver and gold. Its super-thin Retina display packs 3 million pixels onto the screen. The trackpad now includes taptic feedback technology, much like the Apple Watch. This machine switches from Thunderbolt to a USB-C port capable of transmitting both data and power in both directions.
Inside the notebook, Apple has engineered a much smaller logic board and managed to get rid of the fan all together. Even the keyboard got a visual refresh: It now spans the entire width of the computer with wider, thinner keys.
The MacBook Air is getting faster Intel chips and a Lightning port while the MacBook Pro gets a new track pad and improved battery life.
The new lineup of Apple notebooks starts shipping on April 10.
ResearchKit Turns Your iPhone Into A Medical Research Lab
Perhaps the most unexpected announcement of the day was the unveiling of ResearchKit. The open source framework for medical research essentially turns your iPhone into a data-gathering tool for scientists. With hundreds of millions of iPhones in the world, a framework like ResearchKit could turn out to be enormously insightful, assuming it’s widely adopted enough to get meaningful sets of data.
Apple Gets (Slightly) More Serious About TV
Could Apple be transitioning its Internet TV efforts out of the “hobby” phase? The new $69 price point on the Apple TV sure does make it look like Apple is clearing out its inventory to make way for *something*–even if it’s just a hardware refresh on its existing video streaming box.
If the price drop isn’t enough to convince you to ditch your Roku, how about this: Starting next month, Apple TV boxes will get exclusive access to HBO Now, a standalone streaming service offering unfettered access to HBO’s library for $15 per month. For the other companies in the business of bringing Internet video to your TV set, winter may well be coming.