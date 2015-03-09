Your Two-Minute Guide To Apple’s Biggest Monday Announcements

The world’s biggest tech company showed off its latest wares this afternoon. As expected, the event was anchored by the Apple Watch , but it also touched on a few other product categories. If the flood of tweets and disjointed news posts are too much to sort through as you pretend to get back to work, don’t worry: We boiled it all down into a two-minute guide.





Starting on April 10, you can preorder Apple’s first-generation smartwatch, which starts at $349 for the sporty, rubber-strapped version and goes as high as $10,000 for the 18-karat gold version for rich nerds. The Apple Watch accepts calls, lets you read and delete emails, hail an Uber, and helps you perform any number of other tasks that Apple and third-party developers are busy dreaming up.

The two-pound, 12-inch new MacBook comes in three colors: space gray, silver and gold. Its super-thin Retina display packs 3 million pixels onto the screen. The trackpad now includes taptic feedback technology, much like the Apple Watch. This machine switches from Thunderbolt to a USB-C port capable of transmitting both data and power in both directions.

Inside the notebook, Apple has engineered a much smaller logic board and managed to get rid of the fan all together. Even the keyboard got a visual refresh: It now spans the entire width of the computer with wider, thinner keys.

The MacBook Air is getting faster Intel chips and a Lightning port while the MacBook Pro gets a new track pad and improved battery life.

The new lineup of Apple notebooks starts shipping on April 10.