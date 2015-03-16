Ikea: 7 Predictions For What Your Home Will Look Like In 2020

There’s a good chance that Marcus Engman is directly responsible for at least one piece of furniture in your house–and if you’re a millennial, maybe all of it. As head of design for Ikea Sweden, Engman’s job is to oversee the design of new furniture and housewares that then winds up in the hands of millions of customers each year. Here, Engman predicts everything from the future of flat-pack furniture to the weird-feeling fabrics people will want to start touching to offset a world full of glass screens.

Traditionally, when people thought of their houses, they thought of them almost mathematically. A sofa + a television = a living room. A bed + a set of drawers = a bedroom. But in a constantly urbanizing world, where more people are living in smaller spaces (by 2017, the World Health Organization predicts the majority of people will live in more tightly packed urban areas), what makes one room a living room and another room a bedroom is becoming a lot more fluid.

Pretty soon, a stool might be one of the most important pieces of furniture in your house.

Furniture is going to have to evolve to keep pace. Take the sofa, Engman says. In the past, a sofa was the most important piece of furniture in the living room, and consequently the home. But that’s already changing. The sofa isn’t just for socializing anymore: people eat on their sofa, and in small apartments, they might even use it as their bed. As for pointing your sofa at a television, in a cord-cutting world, there’s no need for that.

“We’re already seeing a lot more people buying day beds instead of sofas,” Engman says. “That’s fluid home thinking.” And Engman expects the trend to continue, predicting that the table–not the sofa–will soon become the most important piece of furniture in most people’s homes: a multi-use piece of furniture you can work, eat, play, and socialize around.

In a rapidly urbanizing world, people will have to make do with smaller spaces, and less furniture overall. As a result, Engman says, the furniture in our homes is going to become more versatile. “It’s possible that pretty soon, a stool might be one of the most important pieces of furniture in your house, because it can do just so many things besides be a stool,” he says. “You can use it as a bedside table, a seat, an end table, or a step ladder, and you can easily design them to be nestable, so many stools can be stacked on top of each other when they’re not in use.”