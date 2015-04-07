5 Design Ideas To Help Combat Stress

Stress is a public health issue. According to the American Psychological Association, most Americans are living with higher stress levels than is healthy . Chronic stress has been linked to heart disease , depression , obesity , type 2 diabetes , and more. So how do we design a little more calm into our lives?

PIP

An exhibit at London’s Design Museum showcases some of the most innovative design concepts and products aimed at combating stress. In conjunction with the health care company AXA PPA, the museum’s first AXA PPP Health Tech & You awards recognize designs that can help people manage their stress and its unpleasant cousin, anxiety. Some are modern takes on old techniques, like an app that turns breathing exercises into a game. Others are more advanced, like an arrowhead-shaped biosensor device that tracks your stress response in real time. All use clean, intuitive interfaces to keep friction to a minimum. Click through the slide show above for more.