Snoop Dogg Urges You To Drop The Weapons–From Your 401K

The artist who once recorded a song called “Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat”–after the sound of a certain category of firearm–has since turned over a new leaf. In recent years, Snoop Dogg has been more into speaking out against gun violence than glorifying it in any way. Perhaps all that pot really did enlighten him. In any case, he’s now urging others to take a stand as well in a new campaign that pins a target onto gun companies themselves.

Unload Your 401k is a campaign that encourages people to investigate whether their 401k plan supports gun companies–and if so, to pull their investments. The less financially nuanced among us sort of just let financial advisors sort these particulars out, and so apparently over 51 million Americans may be invested in guns without knowing it.





In a video supporting the campaign, Snoop Dogg talks about how gun violence has affected his life, and he’s joined by fellow musicians Jhené Aiko and Aloe Blacc, along with basketball players and others. What they have to say may not be anything you haven’t heard before, but your financial advisor assuring you that you’re not invested in any gun companies might be something you haven’t heard either.