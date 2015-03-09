One Of Humanity’s Enduring Plagues Gets A Horror Movie: “Daylight Saving Time: Spring Forward”

Last fall, the funny folks at NachoPunch brought us the trailer for a horror-thriller about the worst thing to ever happen to mankind: Daylight Saving Time . Now that you’ve endured your first dark Monday morning of the time-period that’s somehow not considered standard time even though it lasts eight months of the friggin’ year, they’re back to recreate the chills in a sequel: Daylight Saving: Spring Forward.

The fake trailer plays kind of like a repository for really good jokes that the Nacho Punch gang presumably thought up right after they uploaded the last video to YouTube–but like any good sequel, it also builds on the premise outlined in the first. The trailer is an expert send-up of the structure of sci-fi thrillers: the seemingly innocuous tip-off that something is wrong (“we stopped serving brunch an hour ago”), the nonsense spouted with profundity (“he’s killing in the hour that doesn’t exist!”), the mentor who explains the premise to the viewpoint characters (“some say it dates all the way back to Benjamin Franklin”), the ordinary heroes with a big plan (“what if I told you there was a way we could get the hour back?”), etc., etc.

As simple gags go, they manage to both mock the absurdity that Daylight Saving Time still exists and perfectly send-up the conventions of the sort of epic, Day After Tomorrow-style thriller for which Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich are famous (while probably making them thing, “Maybe we could get a movie out of that” as they almost certainly read this). Just replace Nacho Punch’s actors with Morgan Freeman, Gerard Butler, and Josh Hutcherson as the scientist, cop, and kid who’s going to save us all, and you’ve got a big-ticket blockbuster where the villain is something that nobody likes. Seems like a no-brainer, when you think of it like that.