Kindle Disasters: An Homage To The Worst Book Covers Of All Time

By Mark Wilson1 minute Read

Even a bad novel takes a whole lot of effort to write. We’re talking months or years of dedication to a single product–a story that a human soul had percolating inside him until it dripped to print one letter, word, sentence, and then page at a time.

Which is what makes Kindle Disasters–a Tumblr dedicated entirely to the worst totally real, and often on-sale e-book covers in the world–such a tragically hilarious experience. It’s a collection of book covers from independent authors who, while nobly bootstrapping their own publication, improvised the most important step: the cover art.

Kindle Cover Disasters

Of course there are intentional jokes in the Kindle Disaster collection–horses grasping humans in the full embrace of smut fiction. But those so barely qualify as a disaster to the bad e-book cover connoisseur. My refined palate now requires the Confucian simplicity of a How To Deal With Hippo Encounter; the post-Goosebumps, post-Lifetime Channel montage expressionism of Hide and Seek; or the uncensored visual libido behind the Doom-meets-Cats meets-Burt Reynolds cover of the 553-page opus The Senate Complete.

Kindle Cover Disasters

The uncontested king of Kindle Disasters has to be Lawrence Ambrose, who may be a fine enough fantasy writer, but is (or employs) a true auteur in Microsoft Paint. If I’m ever so bold as to take a stab at the next great American novel, Ambrose, you can have 50% of my advance.

See more here.

[via Andrew Liszewski]

