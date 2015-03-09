Chris Hemsworth Relives His Career Struggles For A Very Honest American Express Ad

American Express is known for its creative use of celebrity in advertising. The brand’s newest campaign takes a more serious look at the backstory of some very big names. Aretha Franklin , Mindy Kaling , and filmmaker Nelson George are among those who give us a peek into their early career.

Now Chris Hemsworth decided to lend his own story to the brand–as part of a top shelf overall SNL appearance–an underdog tale of how a bright-eyed Aussie who people said was too tall, too blond, and too well-muscled, managed to carve out a place for himself in Hollywood.





It’s a solid pisstake of the brand’s new, earnest approach, that could almost pass for an actual Amex ad of an earlier era, when stars like Martin Scorsese and Tina Fey perfectly spoofed themselves. Even the brand jumped at the chance to get in on the joke.