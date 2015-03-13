7 Steps To Finally Meeting Your Goals

Good leaders know that holding regular planning sessions and reviewing goals is vital to running a successful company. It’s important that mangers set specific goals, consistently review them, focus on their skills, and act on opportunities to achieve our goals.

We all want to be consistent in focusing on our goals, but that can be tough when life presents us with unexpected situations. Your boss might ask more of you at work; your children or spouse might need you to be home more often and available to attend important events; you might even feel like you don’t have enough time for yourself to relax, have fun, and plan for the future. Before long, consistency can seem like an unobtainable dream.

Over the past 32 years, I have had the privilege of growing six profitable companies and in that time I’ve learned that the most effective way to keep your goals in the forefront of your thoughts is to wake up 30 minutes earlier each morning to hold a meeting with your inner self.

Treat your morning meeting with your inner self seriously. Hold your meeting in a space that is free of disruptions, and create an agenda that you’ll follow. Make sure that you also have the necessary tools available: an uplifting book that describes successes of others achieving their goals, a pen, and a notebook for you to write in.

Spend five minutes reading something uplifting to put you in a receptive mood. As you read about the successes of others, your mind will look for ways to make those kinds of successes familiar and normal for you.

Spend up to 10 minutes writing a gratitude letter. Be grateful for the good things already in your life, as well as the things that you hope to have soon. Psychologists agree that gratitude and happiness help you to be more focused and able to solve problems.

Express gratitude for what you have—in this example, health and family—and what you want as though you have already received it, in this case, increased sales at work. The subconscious will then search for ways to help make this goal a reality.