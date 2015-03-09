The Clinton Foundation Makes Women Vanish From Ads And Magazine Covers

Where there was once Scarlett, Serena, and a host of other female billboard and magazine cover stars, suddenly there was no one. An absence.

To mark International Women’s Day at the weekend, The Clinton Foundation worked with companies and brands including Unilever’s Dove, Under Armour, H&M, and Condé Nast to make women disappear.

Condé Nast erased Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss from the cover of Vogue and Kendall Jenner vanished from Allure’s front page. Dove’s iconic line-up of women disappeared from adverts as did Serena Williams from a huge Beats by Dre billboard in Times Square. Even Rosie the Riveter departed from bus shelter ad sites. All were replaced with the words Not-There.Org.

The symbolic move was driven by the Clinton Foundation’s No Ceilings Project, an initiative led by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to “inspire and advance the full participation of women and girls around the world.” It is timed promote the release of a new report into the status of women and girls worldwide and is intended to underline the point the we are “Not There” yet.





The campaign, created by agency Droga5, includes a 90-second video featuring the voices of Sienna Miller, Amy Poehler, Padma Lakshmi, Cameron Diaz, and Jenny Slate in which they explain the reason for the disappearances and draw attention to the report, inviting viewers to explore its contents. The campaign will also appear (or should that be ‘disappear’?) on Snapchat Discover, the app’s area for brands.

The fully interactive study, led by No Ceilings in partnership with the Gates Foundation, is entitled No Ceilings: The Full Participation Report. It spans more than 850,000 data points across 20 years. The No Ceilings website says that by using data visualizations and story telling, the aim is to present the gains and gaps for woman and girls in “understandable, sharable ways.”





Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, underlining the thinking behind the “Not There” positioning, said in a statement: “We are taking a collective stand that full participation for women and girls anywhere and everywhere remains the unfinished business of the 21st century. By knowing the facts and what has worked and hasn’t worked to advance gender equality, we can accelerate the pace of change for women and girls–both at home and around the world.”