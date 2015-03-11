Stop Obsessing Over Employee Loyalty And Focus On This Instead

Your people are your culture. So, naturally, it follows that the most immediate way to form an innovative culture is through the people you hire. This is especially true of the first few hires you bring on board. Their demeanor will radiate out into the organization, becoming the default set of actions for newer employees.

Part of leadership is having organization-wide mindfulness, not only regarding how customers experience the organization, but how the team does. What presence does the organization have in their lives and how do they relate to it? How do the ideas and narratives they hold about themselves relate to those of the organization?

We need to be transparent about the way organizations and individuals link themselves together.

By now, the idea of the company man is resting peacefully in the dustbin of history: though we value commitment, the organization is no longer a parental redeemer figure that will nurture an employee for a lifetime.

Today’s economy is also, it seems, shifting towards the gig economy: people are working for shorter and shorter periods with specific organizations. We need greater transparency about this situation.

Reid Hoffman, cofounder LinkedIn, and his collaborators Ben Casnocha and Chris Yeh have proposed a solution: a new compact between employers and employees that they like to call “tours of duty.” While maintaining trust and investment between the individual and the collective, the tour of duty appreciates the impermanence of the employer-employee relationship. Rather than sharing loyalty, they say, both sides have an alliance.

“As allies, employer and employee try to add value to each other,” they wrote in the Harvard Business Review. “The employer says, ‘If you make us more valuable, we’ll make you more valuable.’ The employee says, ‘If you help me grow and flourish, I’ll help the company grow and flourish.’”